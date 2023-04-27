Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $369.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day moving average of $330.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

