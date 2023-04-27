LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
NYSE LIQT opened at $0.39 on Monday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.25.
About LiqTech International
