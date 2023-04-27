Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $464.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

