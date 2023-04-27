Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Lonking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKHLY remained flat at $8.67 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. Lonking has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

