Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Lonking Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LKHLY remained flat at $8.67 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. Lonking has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.
About Lonking
