Lourenco Goncalves Buys 100,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,430,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

