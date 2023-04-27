Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LOW opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

