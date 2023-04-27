Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $4.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several analysts recently commented on LVLU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 4.3 %

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter worth $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.