Macy’s (NYSE:M) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 7,845,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,417. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

