Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,201 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $61,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.52. 175,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.