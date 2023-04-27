Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $856-864 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.86 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.14. 165,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

