Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2132389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Manitou Gold Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 31.33 and a quick ratio of 30.50.

Manitou Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral property interests located in the Gold Rock District of Northwestern Ontario and in the Goudreau-Localsh area of Northern Ontario, Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property located in the Boyer Lake area; and Dryden property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares; and the Goudreau property covering 22,500 hectares located in north of Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitou Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitou Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.