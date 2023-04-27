MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MarineMax Stock Up 4.0 %

MarineMax stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. 1,692,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,368. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $603.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.44. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have issued reports on HZO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

