MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.
Shares of MKTX opened at $310.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.
In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
