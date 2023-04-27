MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $310.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.30.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

