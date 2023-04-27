Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 766,704 Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 766,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises about 1.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 3.08% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

