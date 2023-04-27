Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $15.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $729.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,022. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $732.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $688.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

