Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 26,559 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after purchasing an additional 686,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.59. 1,726,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

