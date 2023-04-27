Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 320 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $545.93. 195,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

