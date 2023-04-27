Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.17

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.17 and traded as high as C$13.92. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.73, with a volume of 114,339 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.10. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3294509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Martinrea International

In related news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$150,741.00. In other Martinrea International news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,741.00. Also, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. 13.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

