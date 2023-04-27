Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Masco Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.23.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Masco by 157.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Masco by 559.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.