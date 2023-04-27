Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.29. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 34,200 shares changing hands.

Mason Graphite Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$38.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 92.14 and a quick ratio of 47.86.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

