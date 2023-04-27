MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Shares Down 1.4%

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.85. 60,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,063,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
MassRoots Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
MassRoots Company Profile
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
