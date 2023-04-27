Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.04. 2,420,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.