Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Announces Earnings Results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

MA traded up $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $370.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.94 and a 200-day moving average of $350.82. The company has a market capitalization of $353.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Delta Accumulation LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

