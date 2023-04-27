Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,108. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mattel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

