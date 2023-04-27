Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Medicure Price Performance
Shares of Medicure stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Medicure has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03.
About Medicure
