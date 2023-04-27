Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 31,648 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Medpace Trading Down 3.1 %

MEDP stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.54. 610,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $241.48.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Medpace by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Medpace by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.