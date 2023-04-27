Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Medpace Stock Performance
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $203.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $241.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.