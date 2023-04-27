Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $203.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $241.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

