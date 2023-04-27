MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.49

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as low as $4.89. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 33,114 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $4.80. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

