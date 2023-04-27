Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-2.93 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 4.7 %

MMSI stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 281,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 712.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

