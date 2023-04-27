Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $220.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.20.

META traded up $29.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,590,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,828,961. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $620.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.38.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

