Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $290.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $237.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $616.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $240.01.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.