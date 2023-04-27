Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0040

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $31.12 million and $511,559.56 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027146 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.