Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.93 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00010742 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $53.93 million and $279,844.50 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,302,575 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,801 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,296,508 with 17,062,735 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.02501563 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $413,736.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

