MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $123.03 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $123.03 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $27.64 or 0.00093237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,643.55 or 0.99981766 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.64758905 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,746,736.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

