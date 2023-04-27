Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Micron Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %
MICR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.30. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.
Micron Solutions Company Profile
