Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Micron Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

MICR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.30. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

