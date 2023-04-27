Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.68 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $9.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $299.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,338,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,440,148,000 after purchasing an additional 108,655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $3,428,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,795 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

