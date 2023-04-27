Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $310.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $295.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.46. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $299.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 18,332.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,820,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 8,772,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

