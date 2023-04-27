Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.93-9.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.18-2.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.08. 420,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,910. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $207.62. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

