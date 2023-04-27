MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 319 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 319 ($3.98). Approximately 16,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 32,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.50 ($3.98).
MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.52 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Activity at MIGO Opportunities Trust
In related news, insider Lucy Costa Duarte acquired 6,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £19,323.40 ($24,133.13). 31.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About MIGO Opportunities Trust
Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.
