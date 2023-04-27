Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 4.1 %
MLSS opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
