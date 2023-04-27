Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

Shares of MMTOF stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. Mitsubishi Motors has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.52.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

