Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $295,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 335.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.07. The company had a trading volume of 377,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,878. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $304.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,096 shares of company stock valued at $36,208,715. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

