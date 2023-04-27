Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,093 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8,626.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 1.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.76. 1,486,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 191.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.91 and a 12 month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,281 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

