Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,264 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1,363.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 127,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 369,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,613,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

