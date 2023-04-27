Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of MC stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 943,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,454. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 357,757 shares of company stock worth $15,829,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

