Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $222.49 million and $3.58 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,325,617 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

