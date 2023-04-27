Morgan Stanley Trims Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price to $1.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

Allbirds Price Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. Equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,296 shares of company stock worth $439,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allbirds by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

