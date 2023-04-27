Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MNARF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $14.23.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MNARF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.