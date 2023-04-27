Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MNARF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis, and to enhance the value of the real estate investment trust’s assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management, and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

