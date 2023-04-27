Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.90

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.90 and traded as high as C$17.08. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.06, with a volume of 15,759 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$667.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

