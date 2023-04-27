MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Shares Down 0.5%

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €242.60 ($269.56) and last traded at €243.30 ($270.33). Approximately 67,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €244.50 ($271.67).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($311.11) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($265.56) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($265.56) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($218.89) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($238.89) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €230.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €211.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

